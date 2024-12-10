Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Akshat gets to know about his parents’ divorce; Mangal tells him the truth

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Kusum trying to abort the kid of Saumya (Jia Mustafa) which led to the major confusion of Mangal (Deepika Singh) taking the blame on herself and saving Kusum in front of Adit (Naman Shaw). Mangal decided to divorce Adit and walk out of his life so that he could concentrate on Saumya and his kid. Amidst this, Saumya has been covering up her lies about not being pregnant.

The upcoming episode will see Saumya making life worse for Mangal when she will reveal the truth before Akshat that his parents are seeking a divorce after which they will live separately. Akshat will be teary-eyed on hearing the truth. He will come running to Mangal and will question her whether it is true that they are separating. Kusum will also hear Akshat’s question. She will be in tears and it will be an emotional moment for Akshat too. Mangal will eventually accept the truth before Akshat.

With Akshat coming to know the truth, it will be easier for Mangal to move out of the house now. As per the promo, she will ultimately leave the house in the coming episodes.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.