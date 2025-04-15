Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Jia testifies against Lakshmi; gets her arrested

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) and Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) reuniting after a lot of hurdles came their way. As we know, Kartik got back his memory at the right time when Lakshmi was disguised as Radha and was seen fighting for her place in Kartik’s life with Jia (Priyanka Purohit). However, Kartik and Lakshmi got together and vowed to expose Jia. But Jia got to know that Radha was Lakshmi, and she planned her way of attack.

We have seen Lakshmi get into a major problem with Radha being killed and Lakshmi being framed for the murder. As we know, Jia would have got someone else in the garb of Radha and would have killed her and burnt her face too, thus making it difficult for the police to identify the person with her face.

Jia will testify before the police that she is an eye witness for the murder and she saw Lakshmi killing Radha. Even when Lakshmi will try to tell all that she is Radha, but nobody will believe it. Though Kartik will know everything, he will not be able to come clear before Jia as Jia does not know about his memory coming back. Lakshmi will be arrested in front of Kartik, and he will be helpless.

Will Kartik be able to get Lakshmi released?

