Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Kapil pays for Shanti’s surgery; Adit misses a chance to help Mangal

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Shanti emotionally threatening Mangal (Deepika Singh) to marry Kapil (Kapil Nirmal). Mangal was shocked to know that his mother had given her consent for Lipika’s wedding to Nitin. Also, Shanti accused Mangal of staying in Adit’s house which had given room for the misconception. She also talked about people talking about Mangal being in an affair with her boss. Mangal was shocked to know all this. But before she could react, Shanti had a heart attack and collapsed. The doctors told Mangal that she needed surgery which would cost 8 lakhs and Mangal was perturbed as she did not have that much money handy.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal getting to know at the hospital of someone paying up the expense for the surgery. She will be shocked to see the doctors readying her mother for the surgery. She will check and get to know that it was Kapil who paid the amount. She will profusely thank Kapil and will be indebted to him. However, Adit will be seen in the background, looking at Mangal and Kapil in shock. He would have also come with money to help Mangal for her mother’s surgery. Adit, will thereby, miss a chance to come of Mangal’s help.

What will happen now?

