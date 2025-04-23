Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Kapil strikes a deal with Adit; Adit in a dilemma

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) having a heart-wrenching moment when she found her son Akshat being unconscious, in the locked car. She broke open the car and brought her son out. Even though Akshat begged to be with his mother, Adit (Naman Shaw) forcibly took Akshat away. Kapil Bhatnagar (Kapil Nirmal) watched the entire fiasco and the breakdown of Mangal and realized that Mangal is the wife of Adit and has two kids.

The upcoming episode will see Adit having a final talk with Kapil Bhatnagar in which Kapil will agree to invest in Adit’s idea, provided he accepts his condition. Kapil will ask Adit to never stop Mangal from meeting her kids. If Adit will agree to this, Kapil will tell him that he is ready to finance his idea. Adit who would be fed up listening to Saumya’s taunts and will want to give his mother a better living, will be in a dilemma on what to do.

Will this pave the way for Mangal to get closer to her kids?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.