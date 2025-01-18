Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Kusum accuses Mangal of trying to kill her; Adit takes Mangal’s side

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) and Adit (Naman Shaw) getting back from Sri Lanka after the tour enabled them to look back at their relationship and probably give it another chance. As we know, Adit and Mangal were concerned for each other and this showed in their behaviour and acts. Adit for the first time, helped Mangal win the culinary competition and was even happy about it.

After getting back, Saumya got to know more about Adit and Mangal’s closeness. We have seen her giving Kusum (Urvashi Upadhyay) a certain medication that has made her ill and weak. Kusum tried to hide her sickness from Mangal and kept away from her. However, Mangal assumed that Kusum was angry at her for some reason.

The upcoming episode will see Kusum’s weird behaviour take a new turn. We at IWMBuzz.com had earlier hinted to Kusum turning against Mangal for some reason. This will be visibly shown in the coming episode where Kusum will accuse Mangal of trying to kill her. Kusum will create big drama and will go totally against Mangal. Kusum will be scared of Mangal, and will throw things at Mangal in a fit of rage. Mangal will not know what is happening and will be shocked. Adit will try to calm his mother down, and for the first time will take Mangal’s side and will tell his mother that Mangal cannot harm her.

