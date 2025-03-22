Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Kusum hides the divorce papers; Adit refuses to divorce Mangal

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal’s (Deepika Singh) humiliation going beyond limits, getting her accusations and dejections from her own family. We saw Kusum questioning Mangal on her decision to go ahead and participate in the contest, which brought about the family’s downfall. We saw Mangal trying to prove her innocence by going to the venue of the competition to find a proof that will help her. She risked her life when she got trapped in the overhead tank of the premises. Adit saved her life and brought her home.

The upcoming episode will see Kusum spotting the divorce papers that were made ready by Saumya (Jia Mustafa). As we know, Saumya made the papers ready and asked Adit (Naman Shaw) to sign them. However, Adit did not sign on the papers yet. The episode to air will see Kusum wondering about Saumya’s next plan and will hide the papers so that Saumya will not set sight on it.

When Saumya will not find the papers, Saumya will question Adit about it. Saumya will wonder whether Adit actually hid the papers, and will go on to accuse him of doing so. Adit will refuse her claims and will get angry at her. The argument will get so wild that Adit will ultimately tell Saumya that he will never divorce Mangal in the near future. It will be interesting to see whether Adit really means it when he says that he will never divorce Mangal.

What will happen next?

