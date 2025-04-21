Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Kusum takes a promise from Adit; Will this force Adit to take Mangal’s second chance?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) getting back to Delhi with confidence and determination to get back her kids. She was heartbroken to see Akshat’s condition in the boarding school and wanted to confront Adit for it. She went to the house where she met Saumya, but she did not allow her to meet Adit or her kids. We also saw Adit grabbing his opportunity to meet Kapil Bhatnagar to talk about his idea. However, Adit was shocked to see Mangal there as his boss. He could not talk and this made him opt out of the meeting stating that he was unprepared.

We have also seen Mangal talking to Kapil for Adit’s another chance at proving his credentials. However, Adit was livid at home, and did not want to accept Mangal’s second chance.

The upcoming episode will see Adit getting remembered about his desperation for work by his own mother Kusum. It will so happen that Kusum will have a fall in her own room and will need help to get up. Adit will see his mother fall and will rush for help. Kusum will see Adit’s desperation and will ask him to promise that he will never take Saumya’s money for himself or the family. Adit will agree to it but will be worried as he does not have a job to protect his family.

Will this situation force Adit to grab the second chance given by Mangal?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.