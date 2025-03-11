Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi gets into the disguise of a maid; enters Kartik’s house

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad) facing problem after problem as she tries to bring back the memory of Kartik (Sshubham Dipta). As we know, Jiya planned well to throw Lakshmi out of the house. She has made Kartik believe that Lakshmi was obsessive over him, and sent her out of the house. Lakshmi was further kidnapped by Jiya’s mother, but Lakshmi ran from the place. Meanwhile, Kartik decided to marry Jiya. His father stood against his decision, but the family was in a dilemma as they could not reveal much about the reason for their denial.

The upcoming episode will see Lakshmi’s entry into Kartik’s house with a big bang. Lakshmi will be in the disguise of a South Indian girl, who Jiya will bring in as the new maid of the house. Lakshmi will have a totally new look, with her being dark-toned, with a spectacle, and in a South Indian look.

The best part will be that Jiya will argue with Gayatri and Kartik to give Lakshmi an entry into the house as the new maid. Lakshmi will please Jiya with her talk and support which will make Jiya fight for her entry into the house as the maid. Lakshmi will promise to keep the house clean, cook well and handle all the preparations for the wedding. This will impress Jiya.

What will Lakshmi plan now?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.