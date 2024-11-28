Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal and Adit accused of swindling money from office; can they prove their innocence?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) being determined to carry our her dual responsibilties of supplying food as well as do the job of an accountant in Adit’s office. She started to learn her work with zeal. The office members invited Mangal to the office party where Mangal was forced to wear a white gown and look different. Though Adit (Naman Shaw) was stunned to see Mangal in the getup, he behaved badly with her. However, he was also seen dancing along with her.

The upcoming episode will see the clients confront the boss of a big mishap in money maintenance. A huge amount will be missing from the accounts and Adit and Mangal will be blamed for it.

The client will tell that Adit did not fraudery and was supported in his mission by his wife Mangal. Both Adit and Mangal will be given brief time in which they will have to prove their innocence.

Mangal will be determined to prove herself innocent. Adit and Mangal will sit in the office late in the night, looking at files and calculations to find out where the money went missing. During the process, Mangal and Adit will hit a note of empathy towards each other.

Will this situation change Adit and Mangal’s rapport?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.