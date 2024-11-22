Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal bags the catering contract; will Adit know the truth?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) banking on her culinary skills to give her a career, that she can be comfortable with, and give her family a secure future. Mangal has succeeded in impressing the office people by supplying her tiffin service. We saw Adit (Naman Shaw) being one of the people who was highly impressed with the food he ate. He even left a gratitude note with heartfelt thanks to the person who cooked it. Mangal read the letter and was happy that people liked her food. As we know, Mangal was called to sign the contract for bagging catering contract in the office.

We saw Mangal in deep problems with Saumya (Jia Mustafa) getting to know that the food was cooked by Mangal. Saumya tried her best to stop Mangal from coming to the office on time. Mangal’s car broke down in the way after which Mangal ran up to the distance of the office. She ultimately met the boss at the office. However, before it, Mangal was shocked to know that she was getting a catering assignment in Adit’s office.

The upcoming episode will see the boss getting impressed with Mangal’s sincerity. The fact that she came to the office by running all the way, will impress the boss. The boss will have only one query, whether Mangal can make food for everyone in the office on a daily basis. Mangal will see this as a challenge and will accept it for the sake of her family. The boss will ask her to sign the contract and start her work from the very next day.

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.