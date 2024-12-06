Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal catches Saumya drinking alcohol; will she get exposed before Adit?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) breaking all ties with Adit (Naman Shaw) and walking out of her house. Kusum tried to stop her but Mangal did not budge this time. Saumya’s (Jia Mustafa) pregnancy indeed broke the back of Mangal’s married life with Adit. Mangal took her kids away from Adit. Mangal reached her mother’s home and decided to work hard as well as help with her sister’s upcoming wedding.

The upcoming episode will see Saumya in a bar with her friends, toasting up a party with alcohol. Saumya will be seen opening the champagne bottle and pouring it into their mugs. Mangal who will come there for work purposes will spot Saumya drinking alcohol. She will immediately catch her and stop her from doing it when she is pregnant. Adit too will come there and Saumya will get embarrassed in front of her friends when they know of her pregnancy before marriage. It will be interesting to see how Saumya will be able to escape this in front of Adit.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.