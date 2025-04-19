Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal confronts Saumya; demands to meet Adit

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) coming back to Delhi with an inclination of getting back to her kids. She accidentally met Akshat and even gifted a cake for his birthday, without knowing that the kid was her son. It was an emotional moment for Mangal and Akshat when they met in the school. Akshat told his sorrowful story of being put in the boarding school and expressed his unhappiness about not being able to meet his father and sister. Mangal vowed to set things right for him when Mangal was forced to keep away from Akshat.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal making the big move of going to Adit’s house to talk to him about the kids’ future. Mangal will hesitantly enter the house and Saumya will be in the house. Saumya will be shocked to see Mangal returning to her life. Mangal will demand to talk to Adit about her kids. Saumya will try to argue with her, claiming the house, Adit and the kids to be hers. Though Saumya will openly tackle Mangal, she will be scared of Mangal’s return.

Mangal will be determined to give her kids a better future, filled with love.

What will happen now?

