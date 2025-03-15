Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal exposes Niketan’s foul play; Adit gets happy

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) being saved during the Holika Dahan by Adit (Naman Shaw). In the process, we saw the happy development of Adit being able to walk on his own. Kusum called it an auspicious moment and called for the entire family to celebrate Holi. During Holi, we wrote about Saumya insisting Adit fill her hairline with sindoor. However, Adit did not want to create tension when the entire family and friends’ circle was around.

Mangal later prepared to go to the final round of the contest. Adit was worried for her, and asked her not to go as the event organizers were using her as a tool of mockery and that she need not prove anything. However, Mangal insisted on going, and she got the support of Kusum.

We also saw Mangal getting into a big problem when the client she was tagged with to sell her product, happened to be a foreigner. With Mangal given only five minutes to talk about the product and impress him, she was in a dilemma as the man did not understand Hindi and she could not converse in English.

The upcoming episode will see Niketan getting his chance to speak about his product, and he too struggling to come up with an explanation to sell the same to his client. Adit, who will be seeing it on TV, will rebuke Niketan saying he will not have any idea to speak as the idea was not his, in the first place. Mangal too, will openly rebuke Niketan in front of the judges, saying that he stole the idea from someone else.

What will happen now?

