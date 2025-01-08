Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal feels uncomfortable in a suit at the party; Adit feels embarrassed

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) and Adit (Naman Shaw) travelling to Sri Lanka for an official trip. As we know, Saumya (Jia Mustafa) tried to ruin Mangal’s journey by hiding her passport. However, it so happened that Kusum burnt Saumya’s passport and retrieved Mangal’s, which enabled Mangal to fly and Saumya could not. We wrote about Adit and Mangal being forced to share a room at the resort. Saumya grew insecure and kept calling Adit and wanted to talk to him on a video call. However, since he shared the room with Mangal, Adit avoided the video call.

The upcoming episode will see the need for the team to attend a party which will be headed by all foreign delegates. The team will send formal suits for all the people to wear. Mangal will be shocked to see the suit sent to her. Adit will mock her for her inability to adhere to the dress code. Mangal will attend the party in her suit but will be very uncomfortable in her new skin. Adit will get embarrassed seeing how people will laugh at Mangal’s dress code. He will walk out of the party, notwithstanding his humiliation.

