Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal gears up for Lipika’s wedding; Saumya and Adit’s presence creates tension

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) moving out of Adit’s (Naman Shaw) house and taking her kids to her new home. We saw Mangal being in a happy space with her kids, giving them the freedom to make their new house their home. We also saw Adit giving them a surprise by coming to the house with a cake and a special gift for Ishaana. We saw Adit bond well with his daughter, by switching off his phone so that he can be as casual as he can with his daughter.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal and her entire family gearing up for her sister Lipika’s wedding. We will see Mangal being in an upbeat mood. Kusum, Kartik and Lakshmi with her family will also be there at the event. Mangal and Lakshmi will have a teary reunion after being prihibted from meeting each other earlier. Mangal and the other ladies will be leg-pulling the groom, demanding for their share of money when Saumya (Jia Mustafa) will come there with Adit.

The episode will be tension-filled as there will be a possibility of Saumya’s pregnancy news getting exposed at the wedding. It will be interesting as there will be double the entertainment as Mangal Lakshmi will be aired in a one-hour slot from today (16 December) at the 9 PM – 10 PM slot.

