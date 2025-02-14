Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal gets complimented for her experiment with food; Saumya gets jealous

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) getting happy with the Valentine’s bash that the kids organized for her. As we know, the Saxena family is going through a lot of hardships of late, and Mangal is upset after losing her catering contract. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Akshat and Ishaana with the help of their grandparents, planned a party at home and decorated the house with red roses and balloons. They showered love on Mangal and even danced with her. Adit joined them in their happiness. On the other hand, Saumya (Jia Mustafa) had organized a Valentine’s date for Adit and had messaged him to come to the place. However, Ishaana deleted the message and Adit was totally unaware. Saumya created a ruckus at home when he saw Adit gifting a red rose to Mangal.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal working on a food experiment, a dish that she wanted to try out for Ishana’s camp at school. She wanted to try a dry dish which can be eaten by adding water. However, when her family will tease her, she will prank about the food not being good enough. Later, when the family will eat the same food, they will compliment the dish and will call Mangal a ‘Super Woman’. This will make Saumya jealous.

