Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal gets invited to sign the catering contract; Saumya plays her next game

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) doing well with her catering service. What started off as a request from her friend Isha has turned into a job for Mangal now, as Isha’s office colleagues liked Mangal’s food. In fact, we wrote about Adit (Naman Shaw) sending a thank you note which also had a request for a particular food, which Mangal saw. Mangal was happy that her food was being liked by people. We also saw Adit talking about the catering food with his boss, who in turn told the office about signing the same lady for the official catering service.

The upcoming episode will see the shocker where Saumya (Jia Mustafa) will realize that Mangal is the one who is cooking food for her office. She will want to stop the contract from being signed. Isha will call Mangal and ask her to come to the office to sign the contract. Mangal will be on her way when the cab will break down. Mangal will be stealthily followed by Saumya whose intention will be to put Mangal into trouble and make the contract thought die down.

Will Mangal be able to reach the office on time? Will she be able to impress the boss and bag the contract?

