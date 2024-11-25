Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal gets ready for her first day of work; seeks blessings from Adit’s parents

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) impressing one and all at Adit’s office. She bagged the contract papers from the office, after the boss got impressed with her sincerity to her work. However, when Mangal came face to face with Adit (Naman Shaw) in the office, she had two minds of whether to accept the offer or reject it. We wrote about Saumya (Jia Mustafa) brainwashing Adit to stop Mangal from taking this decision.

Adit came home and blasted Mangal in front of his parents, demeaning her and opposing her idea of taking the job offer. However, Mangal made it very clear to Adit that she would take up the job offer for her own self-respect. Mangal was determined to take her career option ahead by bagging this contract. This stunned Adit.

The upcoming episode will see Adit’s parents Kusum and her husband showering all love and happiness on Mangal. It will be Mangal’s first day at work. Mangal will get ready and will carry all that she needs to work on for the day. Kusum will take her aarti, and feed her with sweets before wishing her luck. Mangal’s kids will also be happy with Mangal and will wish her luck. Adit and Saumya will see this happy ambience at home.

In the office too, Mangal will be well-received by their colleagues and even the boss. Adit and Saumya will fume with anger. Meanwhile, Saumya will pledge to ruin Mangal’s happiness at her work place.

What will happen now?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.