Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal gives a breezy dance performance; Adit joins her in the dance

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) and Adit (Naman Shaw) joining hands to combat the culinary challenge in the competition. Pitted against Christina, Mangal and Adit cooked the best Australian cuisine which enabled them to win the contest. Christina called out foul play and tried to stop Mangal from winning, but eventually, Mangal was declared the winner. Amidst all this, the bond between Adit and Mangal has grown again, with both showing concern and emotions for each other.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal and Adit heading to the party to celebrate their victory. However, in the momentary confusion, Mangal will end up drinking from Adit’s cup, and that will be alcohol. Mangal will feel dizzy and will also be high in energy after having the gulp. Mangal will hit the dance floor like fire. Dressed in her stunning saree avatar, Mangal will be seen dancing her heart out with the utmost vibe and energy. Her dance will be praised by one and all. Soon Adit too will join Mangal. The two of them will give a stunning dance performance, which will be duly lauded.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.