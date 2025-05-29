Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal gives special gift to Kusum on her birthday; Will their equations change?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) continuing to stay in the Saxena house, as she felt that Adit and Saumya did not care much for the kids. We saw Akshat and Mangal bonding well, but Mangal continued to have differences with Ishana. We saw Mangal being happy to win the award for her Pehla Swad being the best startup of the year. She credited her success to her mother-in-law Kusum who showed her the path to achieve glory.

The upcoming episode will see Kusum and Mangal’s rapport improve as Mangal prepares a special treat to wish Kusum a happy birthday. She will present her with a well-designed plate wishing her on her birthday at the dinner table. While Adit and other family members will not even remember Kusum’s birthday, Mangal will make them recollect the special day.

The episodes to air will see Mangal also giving Kusum a special gift on her birthday. She will give Kusum a Paanchdatu Murthi, which she has always wanted for her puja room. Mangal will remember Kusum telling it before and will get it as a gift for her. Kusum will be happy to receive the gift and will be pleased with Mangal.

What will happen next?

