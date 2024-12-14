Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal moves to her new house; Adit’s surprise for his kids

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) moving out of the house and seeking a new life with respect for herself and her kids. Adit (Naman Shaw) grew wild that Mangal decided to take the kids away from him. Kusum and Adit’s father had a bitter feeling about Mangal and the kids leaving their house. We saw Mangal preparing the kids for their future and also taking the promise from them that they would love nd respect their father as before.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal keeping the kids happy in the new house. She will be seen getting into a happy dance with Ishaana. Both the mother and daughter will be seen setting their new house to their design and taste. Mangal will give full freedom to Ishaana to arrange things as per her liking.

Adit will also be an unexpected entry in the house and he will bring a cake for his children. He will surprise Ishaana with a special gift. Ishaana will not be as friendly as before, with her father. But Adit will make all attempts possible to please his children.

