Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal reveals the truth to Adit; Saumya fakes her miscarriage

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen Saumya (Jia Mustafa) getting into a big problem with both Mangal (Deepika Singh) and Kusum (Urvashi Upadhyay) getting to know that she was not pregnant. As we know, Mangal planned to hear the heartbeat of the kid during the Christmas party in the house to expose Saumya. However, Saumya saved her skin there. Mangal followed Saumya to the doctor where she got confident that Saumya was not pregnant. However, Saumya won this battle too as she pushed Mangal into the cold storage. Mangal fought for her life as she had to survive in the cold storage for a night.

Mangal found a way out and she was eventually found by her family. Mangal received treatment in the hospital while Saumya made her next plan.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal getting conscious and revealing everything to Kusum about Saumya faking her pregnancy. Kusum and Mangal will aim to tell the truth to Adit (Naman Shaw), and will reveal the truth to Adit. However, Saumya, by then, would have played her next game. Even when Mangal will tell Adit that Saumya is not pregnant, Adit will tell her that Saumya lost her kid and had a miscarriage.

OMG!!

What will happen to Mangal now?

