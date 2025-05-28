Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal seeks Kusum’s blessings; calls her an inspiration

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) being told by Kapil (Kapil Nirmal) that her startup Pehla Swad got the award for being the best start-up. We saw a jubilant Kapil giving the news to Mangal, who was equally happy. There was also drama when Saumya (Jia Mustafa) got angry with Adit for helping Mangal and also staying with her in the same room, for the sake of Akshat. Saumya tried brainwashing Adit about Mangal’s closeness with Kapil. However, Adit was not ready to believe it, but he got insecure seeing Kapil near Mangal.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal being happy with Pehla Swad bagging such an achievement. She will immediately want to share her happiness with Kusum. She will take Kapil along with her to Kusum’s room. Mangal will tell her mother-in-law about Pehla Swad bagging the award of being the best startup of the year. She will show her picture in the magazine to Kusum and will tell her that she has always been her inspiration.

Mangal will recollect the phase in her life when Kusum urged her to get out of the kitchen and do something for herself, and have a career of her own. Mangal will remind Kusum of the baby steps that they had kept together for Pehla Swad. Mangal will credit all the success she sees today, to Kusum and will call her an inspiration. Adit will see Mangal sharing her happiness with his mother.

