Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal sides with Kusum; scolds Shanti

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) struck between two families. As we know, she has been staying at Adit’s place to help Sudesh in his recovery. At the same time, Shanti suffered a heart attack and forced Mangal to give her consent to marry Kapil (Kapil Nirmal). Even though Mangal gave her consent, it was not a wholehearted decision coming from her. At this juncture, Shanti played a lie that her health was not well and called Mangal to Kapil’s house where arrangements were made for their engagement and puja. Mangal was shocked to see the preparations but had to bow down to her mother’s emotional pressure. We saw Kusum getting to know about Kapil’s engagement. She came home to congratulate Kapil’s mother when she saw Mangal at his house. Kusum was shocked and felt that Mangal lied to her. Shanti yelled at Kusum which Mangal did not like.

The upcoming drama will see Mangal revolting against Shanti’s behaviour with Kusum. Mangal will tell her mother categorically that she had not yet told Kusum about her marriage, and wanted to tell her about it. Mangal will support Kusum even when Shanti will badmouth her and will go against her mother. She will tell Shanti that she will go ahead to marry Kapil only when Kusum agrees to it.

OMG!!

What will happen next?

