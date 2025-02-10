Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal takes care of Adit; Adit acknowledges her effort

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Adit’s (Naman Shaw) inability to walk, making him depressed and sad. To add more grief to it, Adit’s boss declined the promotion that Adit was to get. This made Adit angry and he yelled at the boss that there was nobody as capable as he was for the promotion. Saying this, Adit announced before the boss that he had quit his job. This was a shocker for the entire family. We saw Saumya scolding Adit for reacting wildly and quitting his job. However, Mangal (Deepika Singh) stopped Saumya from abusing Adit.

We also saw Mangal losing her catering job at Adit’s office. She tried to talk to the boss and explain to him that Adit was very deserving of the promotion. However, the boss did not budge.

The upcoming episode will see Adit having a tough time handling his day-to-day chores all by himself. Whenever he will struggle alone, Mangal will be there to help him out. When Mangal will save Adit from falling down as he will bend to pick up a glass of water, Adit will acknowledge Mangal’s help. Mangal will motivate Adit that things will be better soon. Saumya will get jealous seeing Adit appreciating Mangal’s work. As we know, Kusum told Saumya that Mangal will take care of Adit as he needs someone sincere with the job.

