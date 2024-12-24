Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal threatens Saumya; Saumya loses her temper on Adit

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) valiantly moving on in life and handling the future of her kids. However, in her big step to move away from Adit’s house, she has left behind Adit’s parents who treat her like their daughter. As you know, Saumya (Jia Mustafa) has left Adit’s mother’s illness untreated and to top it all, Kusum was stuck by an severe allergy when she was unable to breathe, owing to a work in the kitchen.

The upcoming episode will show how Adit (Naman Shaw) will be perturbed about his mother’s fading health. With no option left, he will call Mangalfor help, who will immediately give a home remedy to Kusum and make her better.

Mangal will question Adit’s care towards his parents. She will volunteer to take them along with her, when Adit will yell at Mangal. Saumya will get annoyed seeing Mangal’s interference in the house and will be about to throw her out when Mangal will refuse to go. She will threaten Saumya that she will get back to the house to take care of the parents, as she is not divorced with Adit. Saumya will grow wild in anger and will yell at Adit. Adit will try to calm her down, sensing complications in her pregnancy.

Will Mangal be back in the house?

