Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal tries to prove her innocence; Saumya plays her card?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) facing the most traumatic day of her life, with her not only being accused of trying to kill someone, but also facing so many ghastly humiliations coming from public and known people. If this was not enough, even her family felt she was wrong. Her daughter yelled at her for getting into the mess and also dragging them into it, only for them to face humiliation. Kusum also felt that she should have stopped Mangal from going to the final round of Startup Sultan. This broke Mangal from within.

However, the upcoming episode will see Mangal’s earnest interest in proving her innocence and trying to expose the culprit. She will be seen making attempts to find proof of her innocence. However, drama will get bigger when Mangal will not be seen in the house in the wee hours of the night. Adit, Kusum and others will be tense about Mangal’s whereabouts. Later, the big revelation will happen of Mangal being found in the overhead tank of their own building.

OMG!!

It will be interesting to see if Saumya will have her say in drowning Mangal’s desires of coming out clean.

What will happen next?

