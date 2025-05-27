Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal wins prestigious award; Kapil celebrates the moment with her

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) staying at Adit’s house after the drama of Ishana going missing. As we know, Adit (Naman Shaw), Mangal and Kapil (Kapil Nirmal) joined together to save Ishana from the warehouse. However, Ishana’s continuous humiliation pained Mangal a lot. But she decided to stay in the house for her kids, and considered Adit and Saumya to be careless in raising the kids.

The upcoming drama will see Mangal getting happy news. Kapil will come home and will show her a magazine cover in which Mangal’s picture will be posted. He will also talk about their company doing very well in the financial year, and that she will get an award for the same. Kapil will be so thrilled that he will not notice Adit and others in the family seeing them, but will get jubilant and will be happy to share the news with Mangal. Adit will feel uncomfortable seeing Kapil’s closeness with Mangal.

What will happen next?

