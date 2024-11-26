Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal’s makeover for the office party; Adit remains stunned

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) finally mustering the courage to put her foot down and take a stand for herself and for her own self-respect. As we know, Mangal tried to start a tiffin service but destiny paved the way where she supplied food to Adit’s office. Now, she bagged the job of the person looking at the accounts of the office. He tried to stop Mangal from taking up the offer, but she was not to be convinced. Mangal started her work by going to the office daily.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal having a tough day at work with her not knowing how to use the laptop and other gadgets involved. However, Esha will help her learn things and use the laptop. Saumya will, in any case, try to make life difficult for Mangal.

The episode so air will see Mangal being invited to the office party where they will be celebrating the foundation day of their office.

The audience will see Mangal with a different look and feel. Mangal will be seen wearing a white gown and looking extremely confident about herself. As we know, she was to wear a saree for the party, but Saumya interchanged the parcels and kept te gown instead. However, Mangal will go ahead and wear the same, looking stunning. Adit and Saumya will be shocked to see her makeover.

What will happen in the party?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.