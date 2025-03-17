Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Mangal loses her winner’s title in Startup Sultan; Will Saumya be victorious?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) going to the finals of the Startup Sultan competition much against the wishes of Adit (Naman Shaw). Mangal sold her product to the foreigner by taking the help of the translator on the phone. She also ousted Niketan from the contest after revealing the truth about him that the pitch idea was not his in the first place. In the final round, Nysa and Mangal competed for the title.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal doing well in the round wherein their product will be tasted by judges and co-contestants. Mangal will be declared as the winner in the final round and will be called to lift her trophy. But when Mangal will come near her trophy, her other finalist Isha will fall down, complaining of stomach pain. Soon, the judges will also fall sick and this will put a question mark on the food that Mangal made. The trophy which was so close to Mangal’s hand, will go out of her reach, as the judges will decide otherwise after claiming that Mangal fed them with adulterated food.

Saumya who will also be present for the finale, will have the last laugh as she will be responsible for this mess to happen with Mangal.

Does it mean that Mangal will face humiliation in the final? Will Saumya be victorious?

