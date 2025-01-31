Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Saumya demands a chance to prove herself; Mangal gives her the chance

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) taking the complete responsibility of Kusum (Urvashi Upadhyay) to make her health better. However, she found out that Saumya was interfering with her work and brought in a malish woman home, which again pushed back the health condition of Amma. We wrote about Mangal seeing Saumya (Jia Mustafa) talking to a parcel guy and paying him. Mangal realized that Kusum was getting ill owing to the medicines given by Saumya. Hence Mangal stopped giving Amma the medicine which actually made Kusum better in health.

The upcoming episode will see the family planning to celebrate the Basant Panchami puja. While Mangal will be busy setting up the preparations for the puja, Saumya will feel insecure. Saumya will have a fight with Adit (Naman Shaw) and will demand to be at the centre when it comes to their family’s puja. She will tell him that she needs to be given the responsibility for the puja, and will question Mangal’s importance in it. Mangal will overhear Saumya’s argument and will openly tell Adit that she would not mind if Saumya takes up the responsibility of the puja. Adit will tell Saumya that Mangal has solved her problem and she should be in the limelight now.

What will happen now?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.