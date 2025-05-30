Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Saumya gets exposed at Kusum’s birthday party; Adit gets angry at her

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) making the Saxena family remember Kusum’s birthday. We wrote about Mangal’s surprise wish for her mother-in-law at the dining table. We also saw Mangal gifting Kusum a Panchdatu Murthi which she had wished to procure earlier. Kusum was happy with Mangal’s surprise. Saumya (Jia Mustafa) planned to put glass pieces inside the balloons and make them blast on Mangal’s face.

The upcoming episode will see Kusum cutting the cake and Adit about to feed her. However, Mangal will stop Adit and will reveal that the cake has been made of eggs. Adit will refuse to believe it as Saumya made the cake, especially for Kusum. However, Adit will be shocked when Saumya’s truth will come to the fore that she used eggs in the cake. Adit will go wild in anger. Mangal will propose a solution when she will make her halwa cake quickly and get it for Kusum to cut. Also, when Akshat will ask for a family picture, he will ask Mangal to be a part of it, and will ask Saumya to click it.

How will Saumya react to this insult?

