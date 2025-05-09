Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Saumya puts her plan in place; Adit faces a crisis at work

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Adit (Naman Shaw) facing the music at office after Mangal’s (Deepika Singh) presentation got ruined as the pen drive had been misplaced and swapped. Adit blamed Mangal for it, but Mangal told him that the real pen drive had an Om mark which was not there in the pen drive used for presentation. We saw Saumya creating havoc as she did not like Adit working under Mangal. We wrote about Mangal donning the avatar of Parvati for her son, while Akshat became Ganpati. Together, they won the fancy dress competition.

The upcoming episode will see Saumya using the opportunity to brainwash Adit’s junior at work to take action against him. She will tell the girl to trap Adit at work, for his negligence so that he gets ousted from job. The girl will get the signatures of Adit for a certain dispatch which will put him in a new problem.

Will Adit’s job be in danger?

