Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Saumya stops Mangal’s moves; Mangal determined to treat Kusum

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Kusum (Urvashi Upadhyay) being traumatized after the Makar Sankranti episode where she saw Mangal trying to kill her. Kusum, as we know, is being given a wrong medication, which has affected her mental stability. We also saw the kite flying incident where someone had put glass pieces on the threat tied to the kite which caused an injury to Kusum.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal (Deepika Singh) being worried for Kusum and trying to have a look into her room. However, she has been told not to come face-to-face with Kusum. Mangal will send food for Kusum through Akshat. Adit will feed Kusum and will try to ease her panic. Later, when nobody will be at home, Mangal will get into Kusum’s room and will talk to her. Kusum will talk normally which will alert Mangal about her health condition. However, Saumya (Jia Mustafa) will question Mangal’s move of meeting Kusum when she had been asked not to do so. Saumya will try to instigate Adit against Mangal. However, Mangal will decide in her mind that she will have to take Kusum to the doctor without the knowledge of anyone in the house.

What will happen next?

