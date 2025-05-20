Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Episode: Mannat Discovers Neetu’s Ploy Against Vikrant – How Will She React?

The Colors television show Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki is produced by Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) trying to find out the truth about who tried to drug Vikrant.

In the upcoming episode, viewers witness a nail-biting drama when Mannat questions the doctor about who drugged Vikrant and is shocked to discover that it’s Vikrant’s mother, Neetu. As Mannat discovers that Neetu has been drugging Vikrant, she confronts her, asking, “Why would a mother want to harm her own son like this?” Neetu is left speechless. Mannat tells her not to be like her mother as it’s the most painful thing for a child.

In an intense moment, Mannat begs Neetu not to tell the truth to Vikrant but also warns her that if she tries to harm him again she will expose her. Mannat also shows her the proof to prove her wrong. Meanwhile, a strong voice echoes from behind—”Is that true, Mom?”

Has Vikrant finally uncovered the darkest truth of his life?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors show, is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires to a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, and Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.