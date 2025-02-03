Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Vikrant’s dream gets shattered; blames Mannat for it

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) starting her work in Mezbaani. However, we wrote about Puneet (Abeer Singh) making life hell for Mannat by making her clean up the kitchen. Mannat did not crib about the kind of work she was doing and kept the kitchen clean. Puneet kept littering the place even while Mannat kept cleaning it. Shruti, on the other hand, was worried over Aishwarya’s behaviour towards Mannat and kept asking her about her day at work.

The upcoming episode will see Mannat get into a big problem. Aishwarya will be determined to not allow Vikrant (Adnan Khan) open the hotel in India. She will spike Mannat’s drink and will want Mannat to ruin the reputation of the hotel so that Vikrant does not get the hotel authorization certificate. Mannat’s weird behaviour in the kitchen will humiliate one and all, leading to a bad taste on the hotel’s reputation. Vikrant’s dream of opening a restaurant in India will be crushed. Vikrant will get angry at Mannat and will blame her for the rejection.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.