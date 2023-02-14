Zee TV’s new show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Meet comes to the Sarkar Niwas as a bride, which shocks Manmeet and his family. Babita and Rajvardhan come there with gifts. Meet completes a ritual by forcefully feeding khichdi to Yashoda.

Later, Manmeet decides to marry Shagun and makes arrangements for the same. Yashoda and Sarkar get happy with Manmeet’s decision. However, Meet Hooda gets on a mission to stop the wedding. As soon as Manmeet sits in mandap along with Shagun, police arrive and stop the wedding.

Now, in the coming episode, Manmeet gets angry with Meet Hooda and decides to teach her a lesson. Soon, Manmeet organizes Meet Hooda’s muh dikhai ritual. During the same, Manmeet makes a shocking demand to Meet Hooda. He asks Meet Hooda to get inked and tattoo his name. This shocks Meet Hooda.

Will she get inked for Manmeet?

