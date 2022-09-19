Zee TV show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Meet Hooda speaks to Raj and informs him that Meet Ahlawat keeps his locker’s key in his coat, and only she and Meet Ahlawat know about it and now the thief also knows this. She plans a new trick via which she decides to find the real thief. She decides to play a game that will take her to the culprit.

Meet Hooda plays the game but fails to find the culprit. The family members gear up for visarjan when a guard informs Ahlawat family that bees are all around the house and they must close all doors and windows. Meet Ahlawat goes to close the window but gets stung by a honey bee. Neelam rushes inside and removes the key from his coat to rub it on his hand. Finally, Meet learns Neelam is the real thief. She confronts her about stealing the money and decides to expose her in front of the family.

In the coming episode, Meet Hooda contemplates whether she should reveal the culprit’s name. Soon, Meet Ahlawat comes to Raj’s room to talk to him. In front of Raj and Meet Hooda, Meet Ahlawat opens the money bag and reveals that he had stolen the money. Meet Hooda gets shocked by his confession.

OMG! Will Meet find out about Meet Ahlawat’s confession?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.