Zee TV’s new show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Manmeet hospitalizes Rajvardhan, who makes him promise to be with Meet always. Manmeet makes the promise and soon, he and Babita breathe their last. Meanwhile, Meet feels a strange anxiety and later prepares to leave the house.

Later, Manmeet learns that Meet has left the house. Shagun is happy after Meet leaves. Manmeet stops Meet from reaching the Ahlawat Mansion and brings her back to Sarkar Mahal. Yashoda asks him the reason and Manmeet tells Yashoda that he is bound by a promise.

Now, in the coming episode, Shagun gets angry with Manmeet’s strong affection for Meet. She decides to commit suicide and Meet learns about the same. Meet goes to save her but Sarkar comes to stop Shagun. He informs the latter that Manmeet is forced to stay with Meet as the latter’s parents are dead and he has made a promise to them. Meet overhears their conversation. She gets shocked to learn about Babita and Rajvardhan’s death and breaks down.

What will happen next? Will Meet confront Manmeet?

