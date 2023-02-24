Zee TV’s new show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Meet hides the factory’s land papers in a box of sweets, and Manmeet takes that box. Meet disguises herself as Shagun and makes Manmeet sign the papers. Meet is shocked when Manmeet tells her that the factory papers are fake.

Later, Manmeet puts a sword to Meet’s neck after finding her name tattooed on his hand. He later burns that part of his hand. Meet tells Manmeet’s master about his actions. Both argue over who is the best between men and women. Meet challenges him to a wrestling match, which he accepts.

Now, in the coming episode, Manmeet decides to win the challenge anyhow hence start the preparation for the same. Manmeet fights with a few wrestlers and also learns new techniques from him. On the other hand, Meet also prepares for the match and challenges to defeat Manmeet.

What will happen next? Who will win the match?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.