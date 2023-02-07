Navigate

Meet: Meet Hooda refuses to accept her marriage with Manmeet

Meet Hooda refuses to accept her marriage with Manmeet in Zee TV’s new show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions

Zee TV’s new show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has been keeping the audience glued to the TV screen with interesting drama. As per the plot, Manmeet manages to marry Meet. Post-marriage, he calls Yashoda and gives him the good news. Meet overhears Manmeet’s conversation with Yashoda and learns the truth. She gets shocked and slaps Manmeet for lying to him. Soon, she calls her family members and informs them that Manmeet is the youngest son of Sarkar and Yashoda. However, it turns out to be her imagination.

Meet decides to hide Manmeet’s truth from the Ahlawat family. She decides to seek revenge from Manmeet for betraying her and the entire Ahlawat family. Manmeet takes Meet home and treats her badly. However, the girl turns out to be someone else. Meet makes a rocking entry on a bike and challenges Manmeet and his family.

Now, in the coming episode, Manmeet gets angry at Meet Hooda. He mentions about her identity and tells her that she is Mrs. Manmeet and now has to stay according to him. Soon, Meet Hooda refuses to accept her marriage with Manmeet as he betrayed her. Manmeet gets worried by Meet Hooda’s statement.

OMG! How will Manmeet react to Meet’s statement?

