Zee TV’s new show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has been keeping the audience glued to the TV screen with interesting drama. As per the plot, Meet removes her ‘Mangalsutra’, the vermillion, and her bridal stole and hands everything back to Manmeet, saying she will not accept this fake marriage. However, Manmeet tells Meet that whether she accepts it or not, but she is his wife, and he will make sure to make her upcoming days hell.

Manmeet and Yashoda create a ruckus in the Ahlawat Mansion and humiliate Meet. An upset Meet questions the goddess, and soon, a woman comes there. Eventually, Meet decides to teach Manmeet a lesson. Meet comes to the Sarkar Niwas as a bride, which shocks Manmeet and his family. Babita and Rajvardhan come there with gifts. Meet completes a ritual by forcefully feeding khichdi to Yashoda.

Now, in the coming episode, Manmeet decides to marry Shagun and makes arrangements for the same. Yashoda and Sarkar get happy with Manmeet’s decision. However, Meet Hooda gets on a mission to stop the wedding. As soon as Manmeet sits in mandap along with Shagun, police arrive and stop the wedding.

OMG! How will Manmeet react to Meet’s plan?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.