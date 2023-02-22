Zee TV’s new show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Meet plans to get Manmeet’s signature on the factory papers by getting him drunk. To execute her plan, she organizes a small Valentine’s Day celebration at home. Meet gives everyone adulterated liquor.

Later, Meet hides the factory’s land papers in a box of sweets, and Manmeet takes that box. Meet disguises herself as Shagun and makes Manmeet sign the papers. Meet is shocked when Manmeet tells her that the factory papers are fake.

Now, in the coming episode, Meet Hooda traps Manmeet and ties him to the bed. Soon, she makes him unconscious by creating smoke in the room. When the latter gets unconscious, Meet Hooda inks her name on Manmeet’s hand. She writes ‘Manmeet is Meet’s husband.’ Later, when he gains consciousness, he finds the tattoo on his hand and gets shocked.

What will happen next? How will Manmeet seek revenge from Meet Hooda?

