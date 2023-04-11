Zee TV’s new show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Shagun disguises as Meet and attacks Manmeet to create a misunderstanding between Manmeet and Meet. Manmeet gets hospitalized and Meet comes to see him. She sits beside him and breaks down seeing him in pain.

Later, Manmeet wakes up and gets angry at Meet for attacking her. Meet gets confused hearing Manmeet’s allegations. Meanwhile, Sarkar and Yashoda overhear the same and get furious. Sarkar drags Meet and points a gun at her for attempting to kill their son. Sarkar also shoots at Meet. However, Manmeet saves her and asks her to leave.

Now, in the coming episode, Meet decides to run away and save her life. However, Sarkar sends his goons behind Meet to kill her. Meet manages to hide. Chanda comes and sees Meet. She informs her how Sarkar has decided to end her life. Meet gets worried and promises to find the real culprit who attacked Manmeet.

What will happen next? Will Meet learn about Shagun being the real culprit?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.