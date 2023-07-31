ADVERTISEMENT
Meet spoiler: Bitti and Shagun join hands against Sumeet

Bitti informs Shagun about Sumeet and Raj’s plan against Raunak. Shagun gets shocked. Later, Bitti and Shagun join hands in Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Author: Manisha Suthar
31 Jul,2023 12:02:38
Meet spoiler: Bitti and Shagun join hands against Sumeet 839219

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, continues to captivate viewers with its emotional twists and turns. As per the plot, Shagun arranges a big grah pravesh ceremony for Sumeet (Ashi Singh). However, Shagun hatches a devious ploy during the ceremony to kill her. Sumeet falls unconscious in Raj’s arms, and soon police come to the grah pravesh ceremony. The police reveal an arrest warrant against Raunak and that he murdered Priya. Shagun gets shocked as the Raunak gets arrested.

Meanwhile, Sumeet fights for life in the hospital. Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) saves Sumeet’s life by bringing the antidote to the hospital on time. After Sumeet recovers, she lands at Shagun’s house. Sumeet informs how she trapped Raunak and reveals that she has cancelled Raunak’s bail. Shagun grows furious at Sumeet and challenges her. Shagun plans another trap to kill Sumeet. However, Shlok saves Sumeet’s life.

In the coming episode, Poonam learns about Shlok helping Sumeet and gets angry. She makes Shlok remember the promise he made to her. Soon, Poonam comes to Shagun’s house along with Bitti to give the wedding card of Bitti and Shlok. As soon as Poonam leaves, Bitti informs Shagun about Sumeet and Raj’s plan against Raunak. Shagun gets shocked. Later, Bitti and Shagun join hands. Meanwhile, Sumeet forces Raunak to reveal the truth in jail.

Will Sumeet manage to get Raunak’s confession?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

