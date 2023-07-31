Meet spoiler: Bitti and Shagun join hands against Sumeet

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, continues to captivate viewers with its emotional twists and turns. As per the plot, Shagun arranges a big grah pravesh ceremony for Sumeet (Ashi Singh). However, Shagun hatches a devious ploy during the ceremony to kill her. Sumeet falls unconscious in Raj’s arms, and soon police come to the grah pravesh ceremony. The police reveal an arrest warrant against Raunak and that he murdered Priya. Shagun gets shocked as the Raunak gets arrested.

Meanwhile, Sumeet fights for life in the hospital. Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) saves Sumeet’s life by bringing the antidote to the hospital on time. After Sumeet recovers, she lands at Shagun’s house. Sumeet informs how she trapped Raunak and reveals that she has cancelled Raunak’s bail. Shagun grows furious at Sumeet and challenges her. Shagun plans another trap to kill Sumeet. However, Shlok saves Sumeet’s life.

In the coming episode, Poonam learns about Shlok helping Sumeet and gets angry. She makes Shlok remember the promise he made to her. Soon, Poonam comes to Shagun’s house along with Bitti to give the wedding card of Bitti and Shlok. As soon as Poonam leaves, Bitti informs Shagun about Sumeet and Raj’s plan against Raunak. Shagun gets shocked. Later, Bitti and Shagun join hands. Meanwhile, Sumeet forces Raunak to reveal the truth in jail.

Will Sumeet manage to get Raunak’s confession?

