Television | Spoilers

Raunak fools Sumeet and brings her out of the house to execute his plan against Shlok. Raunak takes advantage of the situation and shoves Shlok inside the gorilla's cage in Zee TV's long running show Meet.

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Meet and Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) along with Raj make a master plan to get Raunak to confess his fake act. Soon, Raj disguises himself as a doctor and comes to Choudhary house. Sumeet and Shlok bring Raj to Raunak’s room and ask the latter to get ready for his treatment. Sumeet reveals to Raunak (Vikram Bham) that he will be given shocks and soon his mental illness will go away. Raunak gets worried and blurts out the truth of his fake mental act. He confesses that he is not mentally ill and is absolutely fine.

Shagun enters the room and stops Raunak from revealing the truth. She also gets angry at Sumeet (Ashi Singh) for breaking the rules of the game. Soon, Shagun gives a warning to Sumeet and leaves. Raunak witnesses Shlok inside the kitchen and locks the door after leaking the gas. He tries to set him on fire and attempts to kill Shlok. However, Sumeet enters the kitchen and smells the gas leak. Soon, Sumeet saves Shlok’s life by turning off the gas knob.

In the coming episode, Raunak fools Sumeet and brings her out of the house to execute his plan against Shlok. Raunak deliberately takes Dadi along with him near the gorilla cage. Shlok learns about the same and soon rushes to help Dadi. He manages to find Dadi and Raunak and stands there to see the gorilla. Soon, Raunak takes advantage of the situation and shoves Shlok inside the gorilla’s cage.

Will Sumeet manage to save Shlok?