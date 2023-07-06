Meet spoiler: Masoom gives Sumeet an ultimatum

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Sumeet’s brother Raj notices her distress and approaches her for a conversation. Raj gently asks Sumeet if any external pressure influences her decision to marry Raunak. In response, Sumeet assures Raj that there is no external pressure. She expresses her genuine happiness and excitement about the upcoming marriage.

Raunak enters a room accompanied by a girl; little does he know that Sumeet and Shlok are hiding behind the curtains. Raunak expresses his hatred towards Sumeet for rejecting his proposal. He shockingly reveals that his intention behind marrying her was fueled by revenge. Sumeet emerges in front of Raunak and slaps him. Sumeet firmly rejects Raunak’s proposal and walks away.

In the coming episode, Shagun stumbles upon the truth about Vani’s pregnancy and wastes no time in revealing it to Masoom. Shagun asserts that if Sumeet and Raunak’s marriage does not happen, she will intervene in Vaani and Abhay’s union. Masoom rushes home and discloses the pregnancy truth to Sumeet. Desperate to salvage the situation and save Vaani’s marriage, Masoom asks Sumeet to marry Raunak. When Sumeet refuses the proposal, Masoom resorts to extreme measures by issuing an ultimatum.

Will Sumeet marry Raunak?

