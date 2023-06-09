ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Meet Hooda announced as the new Sarkar

Mahinder gets happy as Sarkar falls sick. He now decides to become the new Sarkar of the village and rule over everyone. However, Sarkar announces Meet Hooda as the new Sarkar in Zee TV's show Meet

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 Jun,2023 11:07:28
In Zee TV’s new show Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the unexpected twist left viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating an intriguing and gripping storyline unfolding. As per the plot, Manmeet informs Shagun that the court has given Cheeku’s custody to Meet as she is his biological mother. Shagun gets angry and leave, but she threatens to ruin their lives. Finally, Meet and Manmeet unite with their children.

Later, Meet and Manmeet leave Sarkar Mahal after the latter backstabs the couple. Sarkar gets upset as his son leaves him. He breaks down and suffers an attack. Soon. The family rushes him to the hospital. The doctor reveals that Sarkar suffering from a paralysis attack. Manmeet and Meet learn about his health and get shocked. Manmeet breaks down in front of Sarkar after witnessing his deteriorated health.

In the coming episode, Mahinder gets happy as Sarkar falls sick. He now decides to become the new Sarkar of the village and rule over everyone. Sarkar and his wife, Yashoda, oppose his idea hence he locks Yashoda in a new room and heads to the panchayat to announce his decision. Meet and Manmeet stop the proceeding. Meet brings Yashoda out of the room safely. Sarkar gets happy and announces Meet Hooda as the new Sarkar.

Will Mahinder seek revenge?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News