Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Meet learns Kanika’s truth

Meet learns that Kanika killed Mohan and she is the real culprit behind this entire drama. Meet calls Manmeet to inform him, but she fails to reach him in Zee TV’s show, Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 May,2023 11:53:49
Zee TV’s show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Gunwanti and Mahinder take Cheeku and try to escape. However, Meet’s Dadi sees them. Gunwanti and Mahinder get shocked. But they manage to fool her and take Cheeku. They hand over Cheeku to Kanika’s goons. However, at the party, Gunwanti and Mahinder get shocked to see Cheeku in Sumeet’s clothes. Meanwhile, Kanika gets astonished to see Sumeet. The family starts looking for Sumeet.

Meet and Manmeet worry about Sumeet and hunt for him in the house. Soon, Manmeet gets a call from a goon, who make him talk to Sumeet. The latter requests her father to save her. Manmeet agrees to give the goons a huge amount in return for Sumeet. However, the goon asks Manmeet to hand over Cheeku to them in return for Sumeet. Manmeet hides the deal to Meet. The latter decides to meet the orphanage man to uncover the mystery and hands over Cheeku’s responsibility to Manmeet.

In the coming episode, Manmeet, in a dilemma, sacrifices Cheeku to save his daughter. He calls Kanika and hands Cheeku over to him. Meanwhile, Meet disguises as Kanika and meets the orphanage man. While talking about the death of Mohan, Meet learns that Kanika killed him, and she is the real culprit behind this entire drama. Meet calls Manmeet to inform him, but she fails to reach him.

What will happen next? Will Meet manage to save Cheeku from Kanika?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

