Meet spoiler: Meet reveals her pregnancy news to Manmeet

Meet experiences stomach pain and gets a few reports done. Soon, Meet learns that she is pregnant and gets happy. She gives a hint and shares the happy news with Manmeet and other family members in Zee TV’s new show Meet

Zee TV’s new show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Manmeet and Shagun come to the mandap for their wedding. However, Meet makes everyone smell a poisonous gas which makes all unconscious. Soon, Meet asks Manmeet to believe her and reveals that Shagun is not blind and she is faking it. Manmeet locks Meet in a room and decides to light a fire and die along with Shagun. The latter gets shocked and pushes Manmeet away when she sees fire around her. Manmeet gets shocked as Shagun’s real intention comes to the fore. Sarkar and Yashoda also witness the drama and learn about Shagun’s evil acts.

Manmeet kicks out Shagun after she gets exposed. Later, Manmeet organizes a cute date setup for Meet. Manmeet dresses up in a suit and brings a bouquet for Meet. Later, he explains how he fell in love with her. Soon, Manmeet goes down on his knees and proposes Meet. The latter gets happy and responds to his love proposal. Later, Meet and Manmeet come close.

In the coming episode, Sarkar is still upset with Manmeet and Meet’s closeness and decides to bring problems between them. He oaths to separate them. On the other hand, Meet experiences stomach pain and gets a few reports done. Soon, Meet learns that she is pregnant and gets happy. She gives a hint and shares the happy news with Manmeet and other family members.

What will happen next? Will Sarkar kill Meet’s unborn baby?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.