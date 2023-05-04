ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Meet reveals her pregnancy news to Manmeet

Meet experiences stomach pain and gets a few reports done. Soon, Meet learns that she is pregnant and gets happy. She gives a hint and shares the happy news with Manmeet and other family members in Zee TV’s new show Meet

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 May,2023 11:04:42
Meet spoiler: Meet reveals her pregnancy news to Manmeet

Zee TV’s new show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Manmeet and Shagun come to the mandap for their wedding. However, Meet makes everyone smell a poisonous gas which makes all unconscious. Soon, Meet asks Manmeet to believe her and reveals that Shagun is not blind and she is faking it. Manmeet locks Meet in a room and decides to light a fire and die along with Shagun. The latter gets shocked and pushes Manmeet away when she sees fire around her. Manmeet gets shocked as Shagun’s real intention comes to the fore. Sarkar and Yashoda also witness the drama and learn about Shagun’s evil acts.

Manmeet kicks out Shagun after she gets exposed. Later, Manmeet organizes a cute date setup for Meet. Manmeet dresses up in a suit and brings a bouquet for Meet. Later, he explains how he fell in love with her. Soon, Manmeet goes down on his knees and proposes Meet. The latter gets happy and responds to his love proposal. Later, Meet and Manmeet come close.

In the coming episode, Sarkar is still upset with Manmeet and Meet’s closeness and decides to bring problems between them. He oaths to separate them. On the other hand, Meet experiences stomach pain and gets a few reports done. Soon, Meet learns that she is pregnant and gets happy. She gives a hint and shares the happy news with Manmeet and other family members.

What will happen next? Will Sarkar kill Meet’s unborn baby?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Shiv gets ANGRY at Ishani
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Shiv gets ANGRY at Ishani
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi worries about Lakshmi’s life
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi worries about Lakshmi’s life
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi get into an ugly fight
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi get into an ugly fight
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer and Palki gate crash Shaurya’s award function event
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer and Palki gate crash Shaurya’s award function event
Meet spoiler: Manmeet proposes Meet
Meet spoiler: Manmeet proposes Meet
Maitree spoiler: Maitree learns about Nandini’s fake suicide drama
Maitree spoiler: Maitree learns about Nandini’s fake suicide drama
Latest Stories
Revisiting Gautam Ghose’s Yatra: It Turns 16
Revisiting Gautam Ghose’s Yatra: It Turns 16
Tipu Sultan As A Villainous Invader
Tipu Sultan As A Villainous Invader
Take the bridal fashion code from Jennifer Winget
Take the bridal fashion code from Jennifer Winget
“Aur wo samjhe nahi ye khamoshi,” Shraddha Arya gets cryptic
“Aur wo samjhe nahi ye khamoshi,” Shraddha Arya gets cryptic
I am thankful to Nilesh Moharir and Star Pravah for giving me my first title song Man Dhaga Dhaga Jodte Nava: Neha Sinha
I am thankful to Nilesh Moharir and Star Pravah for giving me my first title song Man Dhaga Dhaga Jodte Nava: Neha Sinha
Watch: Nikki Tamboli sets internet ablaze with her plunging neck mermaid avatar
Watch: Nikki Tamboli sets internet ablaze with her plunging neck mermaid avatar
Read Latest News